Deepika Padukone Reportedly Roped In For Brahmastra 2; Janhvi Kapoor Calls Nepotism Never-Ending Debate

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra is one of the most awaited movies. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, it is the first movie of the trilogy and will hit theatres on September 9 this year. However, if a recent report by Pinkvilla is to be believed, Deepika will make a special appearance in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva and has also been roped in for the film’s sequel. The source cited by the entertainment portal claims that Deepika will be playing the role of Parvati in Brahmastra 2.

In a recent interview, Janhvi Kapoor talked about nepotism and called it a ‘never-ending debate’. Talking about the judgments she faces from people because of nepotism, Janhvi told Pinkvilla, “We’ve got a lot very easily so if a few people are saying things like nepotism and she doesn’t deserve to be here like you can deal with that I think. It’s not like, you’re getting to do what you love to do so that debate is never-ending."

Director Mani Ratnam and actor Vikram are served with legal notice by a lawyer, alleging the history of Cholas seem to be misrepresented in Ponniyin Selvan: 1. The legal notice stated that the historical details of Cholas had been overlooked from ‘Ponniyin Selvan’. The film is an exquisite retelling of the history of the Chola monarchs who ruled Thanjavur (a district in Tamil Nadu), and it is based on the popular novel ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ written by writer ‘Amarar Kalki’.

In a recent interview, Tejasswi Prakash opened up about her first date with Karan Kundrra and revealed that it was impromptu. “It was the first time we were out for dinner. Just the two of us. The night was a lot more about conversation, about a lot of things that he didn’t know about me, I didn’t know about him. That was a very special night, it was a very, very special night," she told Pinkvilla.

After witnessing a massive jump on day two, Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra starrer Hit: The First Case remained steady on day three. The film earned Rs 2.23 crore on its first Sunday. It had previously collected Rs 1.35 crore and Rs 2.01 crore on Friday and Saturday respectively. This means that the film’s opening weekend collection is at Rs 5.59 crore. Released on July 15, Hit: The First Case is a remake of a Telugu movie of the same name and is directed by the original director, Dr Sailesh Kolanu.

