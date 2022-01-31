Deepika Padukone Responds to Influencer Freddy Birdy's 'Sexist' Comment on Her Clothes, Netizens Hail Actress

Deepika Padukone took a subtle dig at famous influencer Freddy Birdy for his comment on the size of clothes of Ananya Panday and Deepika for Gehraiyaan promotions. For the uninitiated, Freddy shared a sarcastic post on the promotional events of the film and wrote, “Newton’s Law Of Bollywood – The clothes will get tinier as Gehraiyaan release date approaches."

A few moments after this, the actress took to her Instagram Story section to share a post that read, “Scientists say, the Universe is made up of protons, neutrons, and electrons. They forgot to mention morons." Deepika’s comment went viral within seconds and netizens hailed her for her comeback. Following this, Freddy switched his Instagram account from public to private.

Here’s how people on Twitter reacted:

Meanwhile, Mrunal Thakur was called out on Twitter by a user who pointed out that the actress have liked Freddy’s sexist post. She later issued a clarification that read, “Bhai you are so mentally sick I wish I could get you some flowers and Slam it on your face and thank you for spreading hate! Just to let you know I admire Deepika. Having said that I feel you must get yourself a life, rather than sitting at home and spreading hate, spread love!"

Gehraiyaan, starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video from February 11. It is directed by Shakun Batra.

