Deepika Padukone Reveals New Release Date for Gehraiyaan, Shares 'Birthday Present' with Fans

Deepika Padukone treated fans with new posters from her upcoming Amazon Prime Video film Gehraiyaan. The actor, who celebrates her birthday on Wednesday, took to Instagram and shared the posters featuring a fresh look at her, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa and Ananya Panday’s characters from the film. The posters also featured text exchanges between their on-screen roles.

The actor shared the posters and wrote, “A little birthday present for all the love you have showered us with!" However, she also added that the film has now been delayed. When the teaser was released, it was revealed that the film would release on the streaming platform on January 25. However, Deepika’s new post has now confirmed the film will release in February. “#GehraiyaanOnPrime releasing 11th February!" she wrote.

Advertisement

Gehraiyaan has been directed by Shakun Batra. As reported by Hindustan Times, Shakun said during the teaser launch: “Gehraiyaan for me is not just a movie. It is a journey into the intricacies of human relationships, it is a mirror into modern adult relationships, how we traverse through the maze of feelings and emotions and how each step, each decision we make affects our lives and the lives of those around. I am immensely glad to have taken this journey with the incredible team and Dharma Productions, the exceptionally talented cast and crew, and now Amazon Prime Video. I believe audiences will relate to this film."

Deepika was last seen in 83. She played the role of Romi Dev while Ranveer Singh was seen as Kapil Dev. The actor had also co-produced the film. Besides Gehraiyaan, Deepika has a bunch of releases in the pipeline, which include Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan, Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, Project K with Prabhas, her Hollywood comeback film, and the Intern remake with Amitabh Bachchan, to name a few.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.