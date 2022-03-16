Deepika Padukone Reveals What is the Ideal Gift for Her; Find Out

Deepika Padukone never fails to grab the attention of her fans. She has always been open about her choices and never shies away from sharing her thoughts. Recently, she dropped a hint for anyone who is planning to gift her something. Taking to her Instagram, the Padmavat actor posted a picture of a bouquet of beautiful yellow and pink Tulip flowers. Making everyone aware of her choice, she wrote, “When in doubt, you know what gift to send me!” followed by smiling and flower emojis. She credited the photo to herself by writing ‘Moi.'

Fans showered love on her post by dropping various heart emojis. Some speculated that it can be a hint for Ranveer Singh who is currently away from his beautiful wife.

Yesterday, Ranveer Singh did an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on his Instagram profile. The session resulted in the cute PDA by Ranveer and Deepika. One of the fans asked Ranveer does he like the food cooked by Deepika, to which Ranveer called Deepika an “amazing chef." Deepika re-shared the story on her social media handle and teased Ranveer for earning brownie points.

In the same session, Ranveer, who is miles away from his wife for work, was also asked about missing Deepika. One of the users wrote, “How much are you missing DP” Ranveer replied by saying “Loads."

For the unversed, Ranveer is currently attending the Football Premier League in the United Kingdom whereas Deepika is busy shooting for her upcoming film Pathaan. Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in the lead roles along with her.

Apart from this, Deepika has a lot of films in her pocket including Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan, a remake of the film The Intern, Project K alongside Prabhas. Ranveer is all set to appear onscreen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, which is expected to be released in July this year.

