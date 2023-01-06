Deepika Padukone Rocks Yellow Bikini As She Sails On A Luxury Yacht With Ranveer Singh, Watch

Actress Deepika Padukone treated fans to a video taken by Ranveer Singh in which she was enjoying time away from the spotlight. The actress, who will soon be seen in Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, celebrated her 37th birthday on Thursday. While she chose to stay away from social media on her special day, she returned to Instagram and shared the new video along with her resolution for the year.

In the video, Deepika Padukone was seen in a state of bliss and enjoying the breeze on a yacht while Ranveer Singh captured her at the moment. Deepika was seen wearing a yellow bikini with a white overall and enjoying the moment. Sharing the video, Deepika wrote, “A glimpse of what the past year has been like, at least on most days, and what I intend for it to be more of in the new year: Being Present. May we all Thrive, Be Present and Live In Gratitude this year…"

“PS: Here’s thanking each and every one of you for the birthday blessings. 🎥: @ranveersingh," she added. She shared the video with the song What You Need by KAYTRANADA feat. Charlotte Day Wilson playing in the background.

Ranveer and Deepika had recently jetted off to Alibaug, where they rang in the New Year. The couple was spotted making their way out of Mumbai on Christmas and returned from their trip a week later. Ranveer made a trip to Mumbai in between to drop his mother back.

On the work front, Deepika has a number of films in the pipeline. These include Pathaan, set to release this month, Project K with Prabhas, Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, the remake of The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan and Singham Again.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh was last seen in Cirkus. He has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in the pipeline.

