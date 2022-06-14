Deepika Padukone Rushed To Hospital After Feeling Uneasy On Project K Sets, Discharged Now: Reports

Deepika Padukone is currently shooting for her upcoming movie titled Project K in Hyderabad. The Bollywood actress was reportedly rushed to the hospital recently after she complained of uneasiness on the sets of the film. As reported by Indiatoday.in, Deepika was immediately taken to a hospital in the city where she was checked by the doctors. She is fine now and has resumed shooting for Project K.

“Deepika was rushed to a hospital after she experienced uneasiness. She felt her heartbeat going erratic followed by restlessness. After being treated, she is now back on the sets of Project K and is recovering," the source cited by the news portal claimed. However, there is no official confirmation from Deepika’s team so far.

Talking about the movie, Project K also stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani in key roles. It is directed by Nag Ashwin. Last month, the director of the film took to Twitter and mentioned that the promotional campaign will not be beginning soon. He revealed that the film is in the early stages of shooting and therefore it will take time for promotions. “We recently wrapped a schedule. Prabhas’s introduction bit was shot in this schedule. The project is still in the early stages of the shoot, so there is still a lot more time to go for the promotions. But rest assured Prabhas’s fans, we are putting our heart and soul into this film", Nag Ashwin tweeted in Telugu.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone has a number of other projects lined up as well. She will be next seen in the much-awaited Pathaan along with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The film will hit theatres in January next year. Apart from this, Deepika also has Hrithik Roshan starrer Fighter and the Indian adaptation of The Intern alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the pipeline.

