Deepika Padukone Seen In Brahmastra Trailer? Fans Think They Spotted Her In Newly Upgraded Video

Is Deepika Padukone in Brahmastra trailer? Well, that’s a question everyone’s asking since Ayan Mukerji dropped the upgraded version of the trailer. On Sunday, Ayan revealed that the Brahmastra trailer is now available in 4k and the internet investigators dived in to see clues that they might have missed previously. It was then that fans felt that they spotted Deepika in the first few seconds of the trailer.

The trailer opens with the elements of Ayan’s Astraverse being introduced. One of the elements was ‘jal’ aka water. In the scene, a mysterious actress walks in wearing a red outfit while the river doubles up as the background. While speculations did the rounds suggesting it could be Mouni Roy but the upgraded trailer has fans thinking that the person in question is Deepika Padukone.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One of the most ambitious projects in Bollywood of recent times, Brahmastra has been mounted on a larger-than-life scale, blending themes of mythology and superhero in one. The trailer shows the superior quality VFX that is in store for the audiences. With Bollywood’s most popular couple Ranbir and Alia in the lead and Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy making up the supporting cast, the film is truly a pan-India one.

Baahubali director SS Rajamouli is presenting the film in the South. A teaser of the movie was released in Visakhapatnam, with Ranbir, Ayan and Rajamouli coming together to talk about the film. It was at the event that Ranbir revealed Rajamouli’s father, KV Vijayendra Prasad suggested a few changes for the film which lead to a few reshoots.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.