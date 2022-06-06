Deepika Padukone Sends 'The Office' Fans Into A Frenzy With Her Latest Instagram Post

Deepika Padukone’s latest Instagram post gives us a glimpse into her lazy Sunday. The actress, who was a jury member at the recently concluded Cannes Film Festival, was spotted taking a nap with her sleeping mask on. The 36-year-old was caught in a resting mode in her latest Instagram post. Sharing the post on the social media platform, Deepika gave us a reference to the American sitcom, The Office through the caption.

The Gehraiyaan actress wrote, “That’s what she said." The caption was followed by a bunch of hashtags that read, “Sunday," and “Snooze." The actress’ caption is a popular dialogue from the show which was frequently repeated by Michael Scott, a character played by actor Steve Carrell. Deepika’s Sunday snooze Instagram post managed to bring out The Office fans in the comments who were happy to realise that she was one of them. An excited fan commented, “Deepika has watched the office." Another comment read, “Please not the caption, Deepika."

The Chhapaak actress’ latest Instagram post comes in contrast to her previous posts on the social media platform that radiated her glamorous charm at the French Riviera. Deepika made her appearance at the 75th Cannes Film Festival as a member of the jury. She also walked the carpet serving us some stunning looks. For both the opening and closing day at Cannes, Deepika opted for sarees. She wore a sequined saree creation by Sabyasachi Mukherjee for the opening day, and for the closing day at Cannes she opted for a Venusian white saree Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Deepika also wore some custom made looks by French fashion house Louis Vuitton during the international film festival. Recent Instagram Reel shared by Deepika gives us a glimpse into her alluring sartorial choices.

Besides charming us through her red carpet looks, Deepika will also be seen starring in some much-awaited movies like Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan, Project K with Prabhas, and Fighter with Hrithik Roshan.

