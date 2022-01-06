Deepika Padukone Shares All Her 'Best Actress' Winning Moments on Birthday, Says 'Follow Your Bliss'

In her career spanning over 14 years, actor Deepika Padukone has delivered several critically acclaimed performances including Cocktail, Piku, Padmaavat, Tamasha, and Chhapaak, and established herself as one of the biggest stars in the Indian film industry. To mark her 36th birthday, Deepika on Wednesday shared a nostalgic video featuring all her ‘Best Actor (Female)’ winning moments at various awards shows. In the video, the actress also reveals how the meaning of success has changed for her over the years.

“I keep saying to people that life is happening while you’re also building your career and you can’t forget that. Maybe somewhere I forgot that. I forgot who I was, who am I the person? I’m different as an actor. I’m different as a person. I’ve evolved. I hope I have. I think if you’re able to shift the needle. If you’re able to impact people’s lives in a positive way. If you’re able to bring about a change. If you’re able to have people think sort of differently. Today that for me is success," Deepika says in the video.

Advertisement

Sharing the empowering clip, Deepika wrote in the caption: “When you follow your bliss, you put yourself on a track that has been there all the while… and the life you ought to be living, is the life you are living. So follow your bliss… don’t be afraid and doors will open where you never knew they would…"

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone shared new posters of her upcoming movie Gehraiyaan on social media. “A little birthday present for all the love you have showered us with," Padukone, who turned 36 on January, said in her caption for the post.

Advertisement

Apart from Deepika, Gehraiyaan stars Siddhant Chaturvedi of Gully Boy fame, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa, who made his Bollywood debut in 2019 with Uri: The Surgical Strike.

The romantic drama has been directed by Shakun Batra and produced jointly by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Jouska Films and Viacom18 Studios. It will release on Amazon Prime on February 11.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.