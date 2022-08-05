Deepika Padukone Shares She Was Suicidal, Credits Her Mother for Recognising Signs of Depression

Deepika Padukone is one of the few Bollywood actors who never shy away from talking about her mental health. The actress has been unapologetically vocal about her own mental illness and struggles with her mental health. In a recent interaction, Deepika shared that she was suicidal at one point in time and thanked her mother for recognizing the signs of her depression.

The actress said that she was on a career-high so there was no apparent reason for feeling the way she did but she would break down for no apparent reason.

Advertisement

During an event in Mumbai, she said, “I gave all the credit to my mother for recognizing the signs and symptoms because it just happened out of the blue. I was on a career-high, everything was going well so there was no apparent reason why I should have felt the way I was feeling. But I would break down for no apparent reason. There were days when I wouldn’t want to wake up, I would just sleep because sleep was an escape. I was suicidal at times."

She continued, “My parents live in Bangalore so every time they visited me, even now when they visit me, I always put on a brave front that everything’s okay. You always want to show your parents that you are fine. So I was showing them I am fine until they were leaving one day and I broke down and my mother asked me the usual questions- is it a boyfriend, is it someone at work, has something happened and I just didn’t have answers. It was none of these things and it came from a really empty, hollow place and she knew instantly. And I think that for me was God sent."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone is gearing up for the release of her film Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Apart from that, she also has Fighter in the pipeline with Hrithik Roshan, and Project K with Prabhas. The actress will also be seen in cameo roles in the films Brahmastra, Cirkus and Jawan.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here