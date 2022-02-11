Deepika Padukone Shares Video Of Gehraiyaan Star Cast Grooving Together: ‘Vibing Into Your Living Rooms’

Deepika Padukone fans have been waiting with bated breath for the release of her latest flick Gehraiyaan and today as the movie premiered on Amazon Prime, the actress has taken the internet by storm. Enjoying the frenzy on social media, the Om Shanti Om actress took to Instagram on Friday and posted a fun reel featuring herself and the stellar star cast as they ‘vibe into the viewers’ living room.’

The Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani actress posted a goofy reel that sees Deepika, along with Ananya Panday, Siddhanth Chaturvedi Dhairya Karwa and writer-director of the film Shakun Batra. In the reel, Deepika, her co-stars and director can be seen joining the bandwagon of a trend on the social media. The new trend sees people bop their heads together on a rhythm, while the camera gives a side view of the same. The team also starts doing a fun dance move but soon starts laughing, with Deepika saying, “It’s a mess".

Taking to the captions, Deepika wrote,"Vibin’ into your living rooms like". And as soon as the video hit the photo sharing platform, it garnered a huge amount of likes and comments. Scores of social media users dropped heart and fire emoticons in the comments section.

Check the video below:

Gehraiyaan, as we know by now, revolves around infidelity. Deepika’s Alisha and Siddhant’s Zain cheat on their respective partners, making life complicated for all four of them. The actors are seen performing intimate scenes, under the guidance of intimacy director Dar Gai. A few of the scenes featured in the trailer as well.

Gehraiyaan skipped the theatrical release and premiered directly on Amazon Prime Video. The film has opened to mixed reviews. The News18 review read, “While Padukone’s performance is just about okay (she is weak in the emotional scenes), Panday is too flippant to make a mark even when she begins to suspect her fiance. Both men are huge disappointments, and they just cannot get into their characters to convey distress."

