Deepika Padukone Shocks Fans With Cryptic Instagram Note, Says 'Everybody Fixing Their Bodies...'

Deepika Padukone sent her fans into overdrive on Thursday after she shared a gorgeous set of pictures of herself on Instagram. The actress, who recently turned a showstopper for ace designer Manish Malhotra along with Ranveer Singh at the 10th edition of Mijwan Couture Show, shared throwback pictures from the fashion show.

Dressed in a regal ensemble from the Manish Malhotra special collection, Deepika looked ultra-glamorous. The actress opted for an exquisite lehenga that boasted an intricate play of timeless chikankari details. However, what grabbed everyone’s attention was Deepika’s message which she posted alongside the pictures. “Everybody fixing their bodies, nobody fixing their souls." As soon as Deepika shared the post, fans flooded it with loads of comments and love. One fan wrote, “ETHEREAL Beauty both inside and out, love the last post!" Another commented, “You fix my soul." “Well said, baby," wrote a third user.

Advertisement

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Meanwhile, it is being reported that Deepika Padukone has been roped in to play the female lead in Brahmastra Part 2: Dev. According to a report in BollywoodLife.com, Deepika will play Ranbir Kapoor’s mother, who is vaguely visible in one scene of Brahmastra Part I: Shiva. As per the report, Deepika’s character might shape the entire progress and transformation of Shiva.

Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva, directed by Ayan Mukerji, focuses on the story of Shiva (Ranbir), a youngster with a superpower to control fire. Dubbed an ‘astra’, Shiva has visions in which he learns that the world is in danger. Unknowingly, he sets off on a journey to not only protect the universe but also to discover his hidden powers.

Deepika also has Pathaan, which stars Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. She is also working with Hrithik Roshan in Fighter.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here