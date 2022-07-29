Deepika Padukone Showers Love On Hubby Ranveer Singh Amid His Nude Pics Controversy

Ranveer Singh left everyone stunned when he decided to pose nude for a magazine photoshoot. The bold pictures of the actor, which spread like wildfire all over social media, quickly turned into a topic of discussion as they drew all sorts of reactions. While some really loved the pictures, others found it offensive. Amid the controversy of whether the actor should have bared it all or not, Deepika Padukone showered love on her husband as she shared some of his latest pictures on Instagram.

On Thursday, the Ram Leela actor attended the 67th Filmfare Awards Press Conference in Mumbai. This was his first public appearance since the nude photoshoot debacle. For the event, the actor sported an all-white ensemble which consisted of a white tee, white blazer and white trousers. The pictures made Deepika swoon over her dapper husband. She took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture of Ranveer from the event and wrote, “Hello Handsome".

Advertisement

At the event, Ranveer Singh stayed mum about the nude photoshoot controversy, however, he went on to share about his on-screen competition with his wife Deepika. He explained, “On screen, definitely not. I am not a competitive actor at all. I have a theatre background and they teach you at a very early stage in your training… Some of the foundations of that kind of training are constituted by the ethos of collaborativeness. What I have learnt and not just in my training but from the 12 years that I spent acting in films is that you are only as good as your co-actor… It takes two to tango."

Advertisement

For the unversed, Ranveer Singh’s photoshoot for Paper Magazine has become a ‘controversial’ topic and clearly, it has not impressed everyone. Earlier this week, an application was filed with Mumbai Police seeking to register a First Information Report (FIR) against Ranveer for allegedly ‘hurting sentiments of women’ with his nude pictures. So far, two FIRs have been filed against the actor in relation to the nude pictures.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here