Deepika Padukone Smiles and Poses for Paps at Airport Amid Separation Rumours With Ranveer Singh

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone was snapped at the Mumbai airport on Thursday night amid separation rumours with actor-husband Ranveer Singh. The Gehraiyaan actress sported a striped sweater vest which she teamed up with a black tee-shirt and blue denim. She tied her hair into a messy bun and kept her make-up minimal. She stepped up her fashion game with a pair of black boots and looked absolutely stunning.

In the pictures and videos that are now being shared on social media, Deepika can be seen flaunting her million-dollar smile as she poses for the paparazzi.

This is Deepika Padukone’s first appearance amid rumours that all is not well between her and Ranveer Singh. It all started after a viral Tweet claimed that the two actors’ marriage seems to have hit a rough patch.

However, recently, Ranveer Singh also hinted that such reports are mere rumours after he attended the FICCI Frames fast track event where he spoke about 10 years of togetherness with Deepika. “Touchwood…We met and started dating in 2012… so 2022 is ten years of me and Deepika," he said.

“I have nothing but the utmost respect for her and I admire her a lot. I have learnt a lot from her in my personal life too. There is a sweet surprise for everyone. You guys will see us together very soon. She is one of the best things that has happened to me and am so grateful for her in my life," Ranveer added.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone has several big releases in her pipeline. She will be sharing the screen with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan. Besides this, she has also been shooting for Project K which stars Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan too. Deepika will also be seen in the Hindi remake of The Intern.

