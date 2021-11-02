Deepika Padukone Spotted With Mom Ujjala in Dubai; See Pics

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is currently in Dubai and pictures of the actress having a good time with her mother have surfaced on her fan pages on social media. In recently shared photos and videos, Deepika was spotted with her mother Ujjala at a mall in Dubai. In the first video shared by @deepikapadukonefrance on Instagram, the actress can be seen shopping with her mother and is looking stunning in a full black outfit. The actress also clicked selfies with her fans while shopping.

In another video, the actor was later spotted again with her mother having dinner at a fancy restaurant.

Deepika could not escape the cameras of the fans and her photos went viral on several fan pages. Photos and videos of Deepika’s trip to Dubai are currently going viral on social media. A few days back, the photos of the actor enjoying dinner with her friends had surfaced on social media.

Deepika is one of the busiest actors in the Bollywood film industry. On the work front, she is currently part of many big projects and has multiple big films in the pipeline.

In Shakun Batra’s next directorial, Deepika will be seen in a love triangle with actress Ananya Pandey and Siddhant Chaturvedi. In the upcoming film 83, Deepika will be playing Romi Dev, wife of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. Ranveer Singh is playing the role of Kapil Dev in this biopic on the 1983 World Cup winning squad.

She is playing the lead in the Hindi remake of Nancy Meyers’ The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan. Deepika also has another untitled film with Telugu actor Prabhas.

Apart from this, Deepika is a part of Siddharth Anand’s film Pathan. In this film, she will be seen with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.

The actress will also be seen in an action-drama film Fighter and she has started special action training for this film. Deepika will be sharing the screen with Hrithik Roshan for the first time in this film.

