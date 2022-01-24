Deepika Padukone Steals Show in Cut-Out Dress; Ananya Warms Up in Siddhant's Jacket at Gehraiyaan Event

Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi were clicked on Monday evening as they stepped out to promote their upcoming film Gehraiyaan. The actors, as usual, flaunted their fashion game but Deepika stole the show with her style statement. The actress was seen in a bright orange cut-out dress. She paired her sexy outfit with golden earrings. Ananya on the other hand chose a bikini top with wide-cut pants for the event. Siddhant looked handsome in a shirt and denim. However, there was another highlight of the event, which was the Gully Boy actor lending his jacket to Ananya as she was feeling cold.

Take a look at the pictures:

Siddhant’s generosity won the heart of netizens.

The trailer of Gehraiyaan was released a couple of days ago and Siddhant and Deepika’s sizzling chemistry has left the fans in awe. The actors have been paired opposite each other for the first time. The film’s first song, Doobey was released today and it gives a good glimpse into their steamy romance in the film.

The song captures Deepika and Siddhant’s characters in many romantic settings - on a yacht, against the sunset and by the beach. Other than personifying the heady rush of falling in love, the song is also a visual treat with several scenic backdrops.

Watch it here:

Besides Deepika, Siddhant and Ananya, Gehraiyaan also stars Dhairya Karwa along with Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles. Jointly produced by Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions in association with director Shakun Batra’s Jouska Films, the movie will have its World Premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022, in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

