Deepika Padukone Takes Over Cannes Streets, Teaches How To Go Glam With Casual Look; See Pics

Deepika Padukone has been delivering fashionable looks one after the other. A Jury member at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival, Deepika is not shying away from experimenting with her look. From wearing pants to gowns, she is trying everything! Now, Deepika has pushed the envelope a little more by slipping into a pair of high-waist shorts.

In new pictures she shared on Instagram, Deepika was seen taking over the streets of Cannes sporting a grey high-waisted pair of shorts with a long-sleeved black shirt. She sported a pair of black stockings and slipped into a pair of loafers. Her hair was tied into a pony while she accessorised the look with bracelets and looped earrings. She completed her OOTD with a handbag.

While Deepika was busy taking a stroll and posing for pictures, her actor-husband Ranveer Singh was nowhere to be seen. The actor had previously confirmed that he was headed to Cannes. Ranveer revealed his plans by dropping an adorable comment on Deepika’s pictures from the Cannes Film Festival. “Killing me," he first wrote, before adding, “Ok ! That’s it! I’m taking a flight." Ranveer was also spotted at the Mumbai airport that day.

Deepika is a part of a nine-member jury that will pick the winners of this year’s Palme d’Or honours at a gala ceremony in Cannes on May 28. The other jury members include actor-filmmaker Rebecca Hall, Noomi Rapace, and Italian actor-director Jasmine Trinca, as well as directors Asghar Farhadi, Ladj Ly, Jeff Nichols, and Joachim Trier.

For years, Deepika had been representing make-up giant L’Oreal at the film festival. Deepika has previously worn designers such as Prabal Gurung, Marchesa, Peter Dundas, Giambattista Valli, and Ashi Studio.

On the movie front, Deepika has a number of movies lined up. These include Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, Hrithik Roshan-starrer Fighter, the Indian adaptation of The Intern alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Nag Ashwin’s Project K with Big B and Prabhas, and a Hollywood movie.

