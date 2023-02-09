Home » News » Movies » Deepika Teaches SRK Her Skincare Routine, Urges Him to Use Sunscreen, Says 'Your Daughter Will Be...'

Deepika Teaches SRK Her Skincare Routine, Urges Him to Use Sunscreen, Says 'Your Daughter Will Be...'

The clip opens with Deepika Padukone showing her Pathaan co-star Shah Rukh Khan how to apply cleanser and takes him through the remaining steps of her skincare routine.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Srijita Sen

News18.com

Last Updated: February 09, 2023, 19:06 IST

Mumbai, India

Stills from Deepika Padukone's skincare routine video with SRK

Last week, Shah Rukh Khan held his first media interaction for his film Pathaan, which also marked the actor’s interaction with the press after a long time. Today, Pathaan actress Deepika Padukone shared a fun video with SRK where the duo can be seen going through their skincare routine before getting ready for the press meet. Deepika launched her skincare brand last year. In the video, she can be seen applying the products from her brand and also teaching SRK how to do the same. The clip opens with the actress showing King Khan how to apply cleanser and takes him through the remaining steps of her skincare routine.

Deepika also urges Shah Rukh to put on moisturizer and sunscreen before stepping out. She tells him that his wife and children will be happy that he spent so much time prepping his skin. After they are done with the skincare routine, the actors get ready and pose for their photoshoot.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “It is no secret that I started my career with this handsome man [read @iamsrk] and that we have now done four movies together! But getting ready and going through our skin care routine together was a whole other level of fun! Check it Out!"

Watch it here:

Besides Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, Pathaan also starred John Abraham in a pivotal role. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and was released on January 25. Recently, trade expert Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and revealed that the film is inching toward Rs 500 crore domestically and Rs 1000 crore internationally. Meanwhile, Yash Raj Films has collected Rs 877 crore worldwide and is only going strong. Pathaan is the highest-grossing Hindi film in the history of cinema (original language).

