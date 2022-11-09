Deepika Padukone Teases New Project as She Completes 15 Years in Bollywood, Ranveer Singh Wants a Kiss

Today is unquestionably Deepika Padukone’s day. After taking the digital world by storm as she completes 15 years in the Indian film industry, Bollywood’s Numero Uno now has everyone excited with an intriguing post she dropped on social media. The actress made her debut with the 2007 film Om Shanti Om opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Now that the diva has completed 15 years in the industry and has emerged as one of the leading ladies of Bollywood, she teased her new project on social media.

On Wednesday evening, the actress shared a video where she looks drop-dead gorgeous and gave a hint about an upcoming project. The video says, “It’s Time to Look East" and captioning it, Deepika wrote, “#StayTuned’. This left fans wondering whether the superstar just hinted at her next project.

Advertisement

The post has us speculating on whether this could be a film announcement on the occasion of her 15 years in the film industry or a brand representation, considering that Deepika Padukone is India’s biggest global brand ambassador. Fans took to the comment section to drop compliments for the actress. One user wrote, “Aapse nazar hate toh east me dekhe na" while another user wrote, “Congratulations for completing 15 years. Keep inspiring us. Keep entertaining us." Another comment read, “Already staying tuned! Can’t wait✨"

However, Deepika’s actor-husband Ranveer Singh’s comment stole the show. Ranveer is known for dropping mushy comments on his gorgeous wife’s posts and this time, too, was no different. He wrote, “It’s time to give me a kiss "

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone has an interesting lineup of films ahead of her. In a couple of months, she will be reuniting with her first co-star Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen for the film Pathaan. Next, she will be seen in films such as Project K, Cirkus and Jawan.

Read all the Latest Movies News here