Deepika Padukone to Attend Met Gata Gala 2022 with Louis Vuitton? Here’s What We Know

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is one of the stunningly gorgeous beauties of Bollywood. The actress has carved a niche with her powerful performances in films like Padmaavat and Bajirao Mastaani. A stylish diva, Deepika never fails to impress fans with her sartorial finesse. And given the fact, the actress has already made her debut with dreamy attire at international fashion’s biggest event - the Met Gala - in 2017. And now it seems that the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress is set to continue her feat at the mega event this year.

As per a report by Pinkvilla, the XXX: Return of the Xander Cage actress is all set to attend the Met Gala 2022. This year, the Met Gala is all set to take place on Monday, May 2, in New York City.

According to the latest scoop by the popular anonymous Instagram account called Diet Sabya, the Happy New Year actress will be attending the Met Gala with Louis Vuitton this year.

Diet Sabya said on its Instagram story, “LV is set to announce her as their global brand ambassador in April end for which she shot in Spain after attending Time 100 impact award in Dubai." However, an official announcement is yet to be made. Last year, Deepika could not attend the Met Gala as it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The diva has made three notable appearances at the event. She marked her debut at the Met Gala in 2017.

Speaking on the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in the Shakun Batra directorial Gehraiyaan with Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. She will be seen next in Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Apart from this, she has The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan.

