Confirmed! Deepika Padukone to Play Ranbir's Mom in Brahmastra 2; OTT Version Reveals Actress' Face

Brahmastra Part I- Shiva, directed by Ayan Mukerji, became one of the biggest blockbusters of the year, raking in more than Rs 400 crores worldwide. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as the titular hero Shiva, his actor-wife Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in key roles. In the film, Ranbir plays Shiva, a man with supernatural powers, and Alia as his love interest Isha and Amitabh as Guruji.

Brahmastra: Part One Shiva, which was released on September 9, is the first in an ambitiously planned trilogy, marks the beginning of a new cinematic universe, ‘The Astraverse’. The film recently dropped on Disney+ Hotstar and garnered impressive views despite running in theatres for nearly two months. Interestingly, the OTT version of the film gives a clear glimpse of Deepika Padukone, who was rumoured to be playing Ranbir’s mother, Amrita, in Brahmastra Part II- Dev. When the part I was released in theatres, some fans, who had watched it in IMAX, claimed that they spotted Deepika in the film. While others, who watched it in 2D, said the actress wasn’t visible at all.

Advertisement

Now, the OTT version of the film has cleared all the doubts surrounding Deepika’s casting as Amrita in Brahmastra 2. In this version, Deepika is clearly visible in one scene which comes right after the interval where she is seen holding baby Shiva in her hands. There are reports that Deepika’s character might shape the entire progress and transformation of Shiva.

Fans, who couldn’t watch the film in IMAX, was surprised to spot Deepika when they rewatched the movie on Disney+ Hotstar. One fan wrote, “Today, I watched Brahmastra for the second time. I hadn’t noticed Deepika Padukone before. But this time, it was so evident that she is there in the film! She has to be there in the second part too." Another one said, “Rewatching Brahmastra and I see Amrita is Deepika. Shiva’s mom! This was not visible in the theatres for sure."

Advertisement

Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva, directed by Ayan Mukerji, focuses on the story of Shiva (Ranbir), a youngster with a superpower to control fire. Dubbed an ‘astra’, Shiva has visions in which he learns that the world is in danger. Unknowingly, he sets off on a journey to not only protect the universe but also to discover his hidden powers.

Read all the Latest Movies News here