Deepika Padukone, on Thursday, announced that she is among the A-list celebrities presenting at the 95th Oscars. The Bollywood star took to her Instagram account to share the exciting news. With the 95th Oscars less than two weeks away, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the first round of presenters at this year’s Academy Awards and India’s Deepika was one of them.

The list also includes Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Troy Kotsur, Dwayne Johnson, Jennifer Connelly, Samuel L. Jackson, Melissa McCarthy, Zoe Saldana Donnie Yen, Jonathan Majors and Questlove. Sharing the post, Deepika simply wrote, “#oscars #oscars95." The 95th Academy Awards will be held on March 12 (March 13 in India) at Los Angeles’ Dolly Theatre.

Deepika’s husband, actor Ranveer Singh, couldn’t control his excitement and drop a series of clap emojis on her post. Deepika’s sister, Anisha Padukone, wrote, “Boom." Meanwhile, fans are convinced that SS Rajamouli’s RRR is winning an Oscar. One user wrote, “I think RRR has won awards that’s why an Indian presenter." “So RRR is getting an Oscars for sure," another user commented. For the unversed, RRR song Naatu Naatu has been nominated in the Original Song category for the 95th Academy Awards. The Telugu track Naatu Naatu is composed by veteran music director MM Keeravani and sung by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj.

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan, which was released on January 25. Pathaan has broken all the records at the box office. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, has made Rs 526 crore in India, and Rs 1022 crore globally. The film’s Hindi collections stand at Rs 508 crore nett. Pathaan also features John Abraham and has an extended cameo from Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Deepika will next been seen in Project K with Prabhas.

