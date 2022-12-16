Deepika Padukone To Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma and Alia Bhatt, Divas Who Sizzled In Orange Bikini

Deepika Padukone broke the internet with the song Besharam Rang from her and Shah Rukh Khan’s film Pathaan. The first song from the action-packed film saw the actress flaunt her smooth dancing moves and her perfectly fit and toned body as she donned several sizzling bikinis. Her orange bikini, however, drew flak and criticism from the right wing as they accused the song of insulting the saffron and Hindu Sanskrit. However, this is not the first time Deepika had donned a saffron bikini. This is also not the first time any Bollywood actor has donned that colour bikini.

Prior to this, the actress donned an orange monokini for the promotion of her OTT release Gehraiyaan.

Priyanka Chopra rocked this look earlier this year when she was on a trip with her singer-husband, Nick Jonas. The actress had shared several pictures from their intimate gateway.

In 2019, Anushka Sharma shared a glimpse of her beach vacation. She posed adorably on the beach in an orange and white striped bikini.

On her 29th birthday this year, Alia Bhatt shared a video capturing her day and the celebrations with her family. She was seen looking gorgeous in an orange bikini top in one of the stills from the video.

Back in 2016, before the trailer launch of the film Baar Baar Dekho, Sidharth Malhotra shared a snap from the film where he and his co-star Katrina Kaif can be seen posing amid water. Katrina dazzled in an orange bikini.

Besharam Rang was released earlier this week. The song, sung by Shilpa Rao, Caralisa Monteiro, Vishal & Shekhar, was shot in an exotic location with Deepika slipping into some breathtaking bikinis.

Pathaan is an action thriller that is directed by Siddharth Anand and written by Shridhar Raghavan. The movie will star Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. Helmed by Yash Raj Films, Pathaan is slated to release prior to Republic Day, on January 25.

