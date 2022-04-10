Deepika Padukone Transports Fans to Her Childhood, Shares Poem From When She was 12

Deepika Padukone took her fans for a dive into her archives on Sunday afternoon. Back in her school days when Padukone was following the footsteps of her badminton player father, she had written a poem. The actor was only 12 at the time. She posted a photo of a poem titled “I Am". She described the poem as her “First AND LAST attempt at writing poetry". She continued that it was a school assignment back when she was still 12 years old. The teacher had apparently just given them the words “I Am", and according to the actor the rest was “history".

One might think that an intrepid 12 year old would have written a nonchalant poem with primitive vocabulary but Deepika Padukone demonstrated a depth of character and creativity while expressing herself. She had even used a rhyming scheme which highlighted the various undertones of love and good values that were consistent throughout the poem. She had described herself as a “child with love and care". Hundreds of fans took to the comment section to convey their compliments through heart emojis and well-wishing.

“My first AND LAST attempt at writing poetry! This was in grade 7. I was 12. The poem was titled ‘I Am’. We were given the first 2 words that you see…and the rest is history!," she wrote while sharing the poem on Instagram.

Deepika moved to Mumbai when was sixteen to model and act instead of following a path laid down for her to become a star badminton player like her father Prakash Padukone. She grew to be one of the most popular actors in Indian cinema currently, with several performances and hits on the silver screen. The calendar for the upcoming year is packed for her, with the Hindi remake of Intern, Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan among other A-listers and Fighter all on her roster.

