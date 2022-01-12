Deepika Padukone Tries 'That Hair Thing' People Do and Fails Miserably. See Pic

Deepika Padukone took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a selfie. The actor revealed she was trying to experiment with her hair but it did not pan out as expected. In the picture, Deepika was seen with her hair all over the place. She had little make-up on.

Sharing the picture, Deepika wrote, “Tried doing ‘that hair thing’ people do and failed miserably! (laughing emojis)." She added the hashtags ‘hair flip’ and ‘epic fail.’ Despite the fail, fans showered Deepika with love. The comments section was filled with compliments such as ‘lovely’, ‘beautiful’, ‘cute’ and ‘super sexy.’ Actors such as Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter, Arjun Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana ‘liked’ the picture.

Advertisement

Deepika recently celebrated her 36th birthday. On the occasion, the actor treated fans to posters of her upcoming film Gehriyaan. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, “A little birthday present for all the love you have showered us with!" She also added that the film will now release on February 11 instead of the previously scheduled January 26 release date. Deepika’s husband, actor Ranveer Singh had shared a picture of Deepika enjoying some pool time and teased her for working even on her birthday. “My baby promoting #gehraiyaan on her birthday!" he captioned the picture.

Last seen in 83, playing Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Dev, Deepika has a stellar line-up. The actor has seven movies in the pipeline. These include Amazon Prime Video and Dharma Productions’ Gehraiyaan, Yash Raj Film’s Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, Siddharth Anand’s Fighter with Hrithik Rohan, Nag Ashwin’s pan India film Project K with Prabhas and her co-production of The Intern remake with Amitabh Bachchan. She also has her Hollywood rom-com film in the making and is associated with a movie on Mahabharata.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.