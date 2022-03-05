Deepika Padukone Trolled for Bold Red Airport Look, Netizens Say, 'Looks Like Ranveer Singh Designs Her Wardrobe'

On Saturday morning, after Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, Deepika Padukone was also snapped at the Mumbai airport leaving for Spain to kick start the month-long schedule of her forthcoming release Pathaan. Deepika, who often makes a statement with her airport looks, once again turned heads on Saturday, courtesy of her bold red outfit. In the video, shared by a celebrity photographer, Deepika can be seen getting out of her car and walking towards the airport gate as the paps request her for pictures. She stops at the gate and poses for the lenses. Deepika’s unique airport look, a combo of hot red and pink, once again became the talk of the town. She was seen clad in a red sweater with hot red leather pants from the shelves of Adidas and pink pumps. To accessorise her look, Deepika wore a red cap and carried a luxury handbag. She smiled and posed for paps before leaving for her flight.

Advertisement

While some fans loved her style statement, there were many who opined that Deepika’s look is too uncomfortable for travelling. Netizens even mocked that her husband and actor Ranveer Singh, who is known for his OTT outfits, has influenced Deepika’s dressing sense. “Ranveer Singh nai usko bhi bna dia apne jesa rangeela (Ranveer Singh has made her also colourful, just like himself),” a fan wrote, while another commented, “Ranveer ka asar aane laga hai ab dheere dheere (Ranveer’s influence has gradually started over her)". “She looks like a joke now, looks like Ranveer designs her wardrobe,” a third comment read.

Meanwhile, post the announcement of Pathaan's release date earlier this week, Deepika, Shah Rukh and John's fans have been excited to see the trio share the screen space. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is one of the most awaited films. For the unversed, the release date of Pathaan has been announced – January 25, 2023.

What do you think about Deepika’s hot red look?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.