Deepika Padukone Trolled For Not Wearing A Mask, Not Carrying Her Bag At The Airport

Deepika Padukone raised a few eyebrows after she was spotted entering the Mumbai airport without a mask. The actress, on Friday, was seen at the departure gate heading to catch her flight. The Gehraiyaan star opted for an all-blue outfit — a baggy blue shirt and a pair of matching leggings with a pair of white heels for her journey. A video of the actress making her way to the departure gate was shared by a paparazzo on Instagram.

While Deepika looked on point with her style statement, a few questioned her for not wearing a mask. A couple of social media users also asked her why she couldn’t carry her own bag, “Can’t she carry her own bag or buy some mask?" a comment read. “Apna purse bhi nahi uthaya jata (She can’t even carry her bag)," added another. “I wonder how they roam without mask," a third comment read.

Deepika’s travel comes shortly after her promotional spree for Gehraiyaan came to an end. The actress was seen playing the lead of the Shakun Batra film alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa. The film revolves around Aisha (Deepika) and Zain (Siddhant) cheating on their respective partners and the repercussions of it. The movie also focused on mental health issues and featured a suspense element.

The movie received mixed reviews but many praised Deepika for her performance. After Gehraiyaan, Deepika has a bunch of releases in the pipeline, which include Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan, Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, Project K with Prabhas, and the Intern remake with Amitabh Bachchan, to name a few. Deepika also has her Hollywood comeback movie in the pipeline. In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, the actress said that the movie is “too nascent a stage it is at, to be talking about that at this point."

