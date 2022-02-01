Deepika Padukone Trolls Ananya Panday for Saying 'I Work on My Phone': 'She Is the Prime Minister'

Deepika Padukone has poked fun at Ananya Panday for “working" on her phone. During a fun segment in a recent interview for their upcoming film ‘Gehraiyaan,’ when the team was asked to name the person who used their phone in between shots, both Deepika and director Shakun Batra pointed their fingers at Ananya.

The Student of the Year 2 actor said, “I also work on my phone." Deepika laughed and said, “PM hai, duniya chalati hai (She is the PM, she runs the world)." Shakun also joked, “Pura Insta inhi pe chal raha hai (The entire Instagram is working due to her)."

Gehraiyaan, directed by Shakun Batra, stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa. Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday play cousins in the film, and Siddhant Chaturvedi plays the latter’s fiance. A meeting between Siddhant and Deepika’s characters leads to romantic feelings developing between them. The trailer shows that the film explores the grey areas of man-woman relationships, where the heart refuses to follow the rules laid down by life.

Most recently, Ananya Panday was trolled for wearing a bikini top in winter during ‘Gehraiyaan’ promotions. It so happened that while Ananya was striking a pose for the paps in her chic outfit, the cold wind sent a chill down her spine and she couldn’t manage to carry on with her photoshoot. Ananya was wearing a brown satin bra top which she teamed with white flared pants and high heels.

Gehraiyaan also features Dhairya Karwa and Rajat Kapoor. The film is scheduled to premiere on February 11 on Amazon Prime Video. The film is jointly produced by Dharma Productions, Viacom18 and Shakun Batra’s Jouska Films.

