Deepika Padukone Turns Heads in Orange Trench Coat, Sports Cute Smile as She is Clicked at Airport

Deepika Padukone, who was recently seen travelling in economy class, returned to Mumbai last night and was snapped by the paparazzi at the airport here. The Pathaan actress donned a bright smile as she was greeted by the shutterbugs. Deepika also turned heads with her orange trench coat, giving a new definition to airport fashion. The actress was seen wearing a green sweatshirt which she paired with trousers of the same colour. She layered her outfit with a bright orange coat and kept her hair open. She donned sunglasses and opted for white shoes.

As she was greeted by the paparazzi, Deepika flashed her cute, adorable smile. Take a look at the photos:

A couple of days ago, the actress made headlines for ditching during one of her travel outings and flying economy class. Following that, she made a fan happy by pausing to take a selfie with him in Los Angeles. The fan shared the pic with the gorgeous star on his Instagram handle. He posed with his mother and Deepika Padukone. The Gehraaiyan star rocked an orange jumper and jacket with black sunglasses.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone is currently working on Fighter which will see her share the screen with Hrithik Roshan. Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi have been roped into playing crucial roles. The film is slated to hit the theatres in January 2024. Besdies Fighter, Deepika is also a part of Prabhas’ Project K along with Amitabh Bachchan. On Saturday, she dropped a new poster of the film along with the release date. She will also play a cameo role in Shah Rukh Khan’s next film, Jawan.

