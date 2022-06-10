Deepika Padukone Visits Tirupati Temple, Pics of Her Traditional Avatar Go Viral

Deepika Padukone is undoubtedly a very successful actress today but she knows how to balance her professional and personal life. Whether it is going out on dinner dates with her hubby Ranveer Singh or spending time with her parents, the actress finds time for all amid her busy work schedule. It is Deepika Padukone’s father and former badminton player Prakash Padukone’s birthday today i.e on June 10. On this special day, the Bollywood diva visited Tirupati temple along with her family. Reportedly, visiting Tirupati on Prakash’s birthday is a family ritual that the Padukones have been following for years. Pictures from Deepika’s Tirupati visit are now going viral on social media.

In the pictures, Deepika Padukone can be seen in a pink colour traditional attire. The actress also wrapped around her a maroon cloth with a golden border on it. In the clicks, she can be seen walking barefoot in the temple premises. In one of the pictures, Prakash Padukone can also be seen walking beside his daughter.

Prakash Padukone turns 67 today. It is said that the B-Town diva never misses the annual trip to Tirupati with her family and always scoops time from her busy schedule.

After the trip, Deepika will be back at work. The actress will be next seen in Pathaan along with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. She also has Hrithik Roshan-starrer Fighter and the Indian adaptation of The Intern alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the pipeline. Apart from these, Deepika will also be seen in Nag Ashwin’s Project K with Big B and Prabhas.

In the previous weeks, Deepika marked her presence at the 75th Cannes Festival Film, where she served as a jury on the panel. She even aced her fashion game at the festival. At both the opening and closing ceremonies, she opted for traditional looks and wore sarees. On an opening day, she donned a sequined saree by Sabyasachi Mukherjee and on the closing ceremony, she went with Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s Venusian white saree.

Deepika was a part of a nine-member jury that picked the winners of this year’s Palme d’Or honours at a gala ceremony on May 28. The other jury members include actor-filmmaker Rebecca Hall, Noomi Rapace, and Italian actor-director Jasmine Trinca, as well as directors Asghar Farhadi, Ladj Ly, Jeff Nichols, and Joachim Trier.

