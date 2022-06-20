Deepika Padukone Was Not 'Rushed' To The Hospital, It Was Her 'Regular Check-Up', Project K Producer Reveals

Deepika Padukone was recently shooting for her upcoming movie titled Project K in Hyderabad. Just a few days back it was reported that the actress was rushed to the hospital after she complained of uneasiness on the sets of the film. However, the film’s producer Aswini Dutt has now dismissed all such reports saying Deepika was not ‘rushed’ to the hospital. In a recent interview, the producer clarified that the actress went to a hospital only for her routine check-up.

“Earlier she was down with Covid-19, but after recovering she left for Europe. And straightaway from Europe, she landed on our film sets. After mild fluctuations in her BP, she visited the hospital for an hour for a routine check-up just to make sure that everything was normal," Ashwin told Deccan Chronicle.

The producer went on to call Deepika a ‘disciplined actor’ and added how she resumed work even when the director had suggested her to take the day off. “Deepika ji is a true professional. We wanted her to have some rest, but she resumed shooting with Amitabh Sir directly. Her dedication is amazing," he added.

Talking about the movie, Project K also stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani in key roles. It is directed by Nag Ashwin. Last month, the director of the film took to Twitter and mentioned that the promotional campaign will not be beginning soon. He revealed that the film is in the early stages of shooting and therefore it will take time for promotions. “We recently wrapped a schedule. Prabhas’s introduction bit was shot in this schedule. The project is still in the early stages of the shoot, so there is still a lot more time to go for the promotions. But rest assured Prabhas’s fans, we are putting our heart and soul into this film", Nag Ashwin had tweeted in Telugu.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone has a number of other projects lined up as well. She will be next seen in the much-awaited Pathaan along with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. The film will hit theatres in January next year. Apart from this, Deepika also has Hrithik Roshan starrer Fighter and the Indian adaptation of The Intern alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the pipeline.

