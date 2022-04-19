Deepika Padukone's Classy All-Black Outfit At The Airport Wins The Internet, Watch Video

Deepika Padukone is one of the actors who has most of the time impressed fans with her fashion experiments. From red carpet appearances to airport looks, her fashion sense inspires millions of fashionistas. When it comes to travelling, comfort is probably the first parameter. Just a while back, the actor got clicked at the airport and she impressed everyone with her classy and edgy look. In her all-black outfit, Deepika gave major chic vibes. She paired an oversized sleeveless Tee with black pants. The actor wore pointed black heels. While she kept her make-up minimal, her hair was left open. Deepika also had black shades on, and she carried a brown Louis Vuitton bag. Before departing, she posed for the lenses.

One of the celebrity photographers shared the video of Deepika stepping out of her car and walking toward the airport. Well in between, she also stopped and posed for the paparazzi.

Fans cannot stop gushing over Deepika’s cool and classy look. “Flawless”, “beauty”, “queen”, “she is flawless” and “she is gorgeous” were some of the comments shared on the post. Many dropped heart and fire emoticons to give approve Deepika’s fashion game.

Meanwhile, Deepika was recently honoured with the Time100 Impact Awards, and she attended the ceremony in Dubai along with her husband Ranveer Singh.

On the work front, it goes without saying that the actor has too much on her plate right now.One of her most awaited projects is Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. She will also be collaborating with Hrithik Roshan for the first time in Fighter. Along with this, Deepika also has Project K with Prabhas and the Hindi remake of The Intern.

