Deepika Padukone's Lookalike Grooves To Pathaan Song Besharam Rang But Netizens Aren't Impressed

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan song Besharam Rang has been making headlines ever since its release. However, a video has now emerged online in which not Padukone but her lookalike can be seen grooving to the Pathaan track. In the viral video, the lady, who bears an uncanny resemblance to the star, can be seen flaunting her curves as she dances her heart out.

Soon after the video of Deepika’s lookalike was shared on Twitter, several social media users reacted to it but to express disappointment. While some argued that the girl in the viral video looks more like Swara Bhasker, others jokingly mentioned that the video makes them feel ‘depressed’. “Ranveer be like :- Yeh toh merse bhi jyada energetic hai 😂," one of the users wrote. “She is Mix of Deepika, aishwaryarai, swara Bhaskar and Arshi Khan 😭😭," another Tweet read. Check out Deepika Padukone’s lookalike video here:

Deepika Padukone is currently gearing up for the release of Pathaan which also stars Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in the lead. Pathaan marks SRK’s comeback to the big screen after his 2018 movie Zero. While Siddharth Anand directed the film, Yash Raj Films backed the project. It will hit theatres on January 25 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Talking about the song Besharam Rang, it was released in December last year and grabbed everyone’s attention but for all the wrong reasons. While some called it ‘vulgar’, a number of groups objected to the orange colour of Deepika’s outfit in the song. Several religious outfits urged everyone to boycott the film.

Besides Pathaan, Deepika Padukone will also be seen in Fighter with Hrithik Roshan. She will also be seen in the Hindi remake of The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan. Deepika also has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaara with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in her pipeline.

