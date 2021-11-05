Deepika Padukone's Radiant Smile on Diwali Has Ranveer Singh's Heart, See Photos

Every time Deepika Padukone uploads a photo on social media, Ranveer Singh proves that he is the biggest fanboy of his wife. Yesterday, on the occasion of Diwali, the Bollywood actress took to social media to drop a couple of photos in her festive attire, where she flaunted the prettiest smile. In the photo, she can be seen wearing pink ethnic attire with white embroidery. She accessorised her looks with a pair of big earrings and kept her hair open. In the first photo, she gives a side glare to the camera and the second photo sees her smiling resplendently.

Wishing her fans on the occasion, she wrote, “May this year be filled with light, good health and prosperity! Happy Diwali!"

As soon as she dropped the photos, Ranveer Singh took to the comment section to hype up his wife. He wrote

‘Baby baby baby’ and left three emojis with the comment.

Deepika is one of the busiest actors in the Bollywood film industry. On the work front, she is currently part of many big projects and has multiple big films in the pipeline.

In Shakun Batra’s next directorial, Deepika will be seen in a love triangle with actress Ananya Pandey and Siddhant Chaturvedi. In the upcoming film 83, Deepika will be playing Romi Dev, wife of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. Ranveer Singh is playing the role of Kapil Dev in this biopic on the 1983 World Cup winning squad.

She is also playing the lead in the Hindi remake of Nancy Meyers’ The Intern with Amitabh Bachchan. Deepika also has another untitled film with Telugu actor Prabhas. Apart from this, the actress is a part of Siddharth Anand’s film Pathan. In this film, she will be seen with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.

The actress will also be seen in an action-drama film Fighter and she has started special action training for this film. Deepika Padukone will be sharing the screen with Hrithik Roshan for the first time in this film.

