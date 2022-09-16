Deepika Padukone's Sister Anisha's Note on Roger Federer's Retirement Leaves Ranveer Singh 'Amazed'

Tennis legend Roger Federer announced his retirement on Thursday. He has also penned a long note to express his gratitude for all love that came his way. Additionally, Federer has shared a recording of himself reading that note. After next week's Laver Cup in London, Roger, who is widely regarded as the greatest tennis player, will call it quits. Many of Federer's supporters were shocked when he announced his retirement. The 20-time Grand Slam champion was farewelled by a large number of other celebrities, including Bollywood stars and sports figures, but Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone's emotional tribute to Federer on his retirement and her brother-in-law Ranveer Singh's comment on it caught everyone's attention.

Anisha Padukone has shared some old photos of herself and the tennis player on Instagram on Thursday, writing, “Casually flexing for relevance with these pictures. Jokes aside, eternally grateful to have had these opportunities. What sets him apart is not just what he could do on a tennis court, but also the wonderful person that he is. There never was, and never will be another RF."

Advertisement

Her brother-in-law Ranveer Singh left a sweet comment under the post. He wrote, “Amaze." Anisha and Ranveer are regularly seen commenting on each other's posts, and their humorous remarks catch everyone's attention.

Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, alongside Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. Additionally, Ranveer has Cirkus, directed by Rohit Shetty, in his kitty.

Anisha Padukone, a professional golfer, is the daughter of former badminton player Prakash Padukone. Anisha doesn't post frequently on social media. However, her passion for sports is evident on her Instagram account, where she describes herself as a “Sports junkie" in her bio. Anisha had also posted a picture of a crowded Wimbledon court a few years ago and the caption said, “The kind of stuff sporting dreams are made of."

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here