Deepti Naval Birthday: A Look At Bollywood Journey of The Veteran Actress

In her long stint on television and cinema, veteran actress Deepti Naval did a lot of characters, which focused on the changing role of women in Indian society. Deepti has carved a niche for herself bringing a lot of variety in every role she performed. In films like Mirch Masala and Chashme Buddoor, Deepti’s performance has been top notch. The veteran actress is celebrating her 70th birthday today.

Let us have a look at the journey of the highly acclaimed actress in Bollywood.

When other heroines were shooting relentlessly for big commercial movies, Deepti made a conscious decision of being choosy about her roles at the early stage of her career in the 1970s and early 1980s. Deepti had once said that it is very easy to be carried away from doing a regular set of roles when you are young. According to her, she decided to perform realistic roles representing women of her age. Deepti had said that she did not want to serve the fantasy for male audience. No doubt her work in art cinema was greatly applauded by the audience. Her characters in Main Zinda Hoon, Mirch Masala and Ankahee among other films were greatly appreciated by audiences.

However, Deepti had to face a tumultuous time in her career. Once, Deepti and well-known actor Farooq Sheikh were giving interviews, at the terrace of her apartment in Mumbai, before the release of Chashme Buddoor. To Deepti and Farooq’s horror, they were accused of running a prostitution racket by the members of the housing society. However, the very bold and courageous Deepti lambasted all the people spreading rumours. The actress even warned the media not to publish these kinds of false reports against her.

Deepti’s role as the sales girl of Chamko washing powder in the film Chashme Buddoor was highly appreciated. The film won the hearts of the audience with the sheer simplicity and innocence of the characters.

