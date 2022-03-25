Defamation Case: Andheri Court Reprimands Kangana Ranaut For Absence During Hearing

The Andheri Metropolitan Court has reprimanded Kangana Ranaut for not appearing in the defamation case filed against her by Javed Akhtar. The Bollywood actor has failed to appear in court several times even after being summoned. The court said that while Kangana may be a busy celebrity, she is still accused in the case.

On March 22, Andheri Metropolitan magistrate RR Khan rejected Kangana Ranaut’s plea seeking permanent exemption from appearing in the hearings in a defamation case filed against her by Javed Akhtar.

The actor is said to have only attended court twice in the case — once when the case was taken on board and then when she accused the magistrate of bias. According to a news source, Magistrate RR Khan stated that Kangana has been dictating her terms for the trial of this case in the manner she wishes and has not been present for the framing of charges.

While denying Kangana’s permanent exemption plea, Magistrate noted that she must follow the established legal procedure as well as the terms and conditions of her bail bonds and that while she is a star with professional obligations, she must remember that she is an accused in this case.

Magistrate Khan also added that to date Kangana has not appeared in court with an intent to cooperate for the trials of allegations against her.

Lyricist Javed Akhtar had filed a complaint against Kangana Ranaut in November 2020. He claimed she made defamatory remarks about him in a television interview, which damaged his reputation. Following the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Kanaga Ranaut alleged that Javed Akhtar belonged to the suicide gang of Bollywood, pushing outsiders like her to end their life.

After this incident, Javed Akhtar filed a defamation complaint against the actor at the Magistrate court. Kangana then filed a suit in the same court against Javed, accusing him of extortion and criminal intimidation.

