Dekh Bhai Dekh To Adipurush, A Look at The Journey of Birthday Boy Sunny Singh

Happy Birthday, Sunny Singh! The actor is celebrating his 37th birthday today. Sunny, who started his career as a child actor with the serial Dekh Bhai Dekh, has created a special identity in Bollywood today. On his special day, let’s look at the unknown facts about the actor.

Handsome hunk Sunny Singh was born and brought up in Delhi. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor started his career on the small screen. Sunny made his mark as a chord artist with a small role in the popular serial Dekh Bhai Dekh on DD National in 1995. Later in 2007, he appeared in the Star Plus popular series Kasautii Zindagii Kay and in 2009 he also worked in the show Shakuntala.

But he made his film debut in 2011 with a brief role in the movie Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji, followed by Akaash Vani in 2013. But he came into the limelight after appearing in the buddy film Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 in 2015. His highest-grossing movie came in 2018, the romantic comedy Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety. The film was directed by Luv Ranjan and also featured Kartik Aryan and Nushrat Bharucha in the lead roles. Sunny’s character in this film received a lot of appreciation from the viewers. After this, he worked in many films like De De Pyaar De, Jhootha Kahin Ka, Ujda Chaman, Pati Patni Aur Woh, and many more.

Now Sunny will next be seen playing the role of Prabhas’ younger brother Laxman in the upcoming movie Adipurush. Sunny in a couple of scenes shown in the teaser looks breath-taking as Lord Laxman. In the teaser, he is seen in a sleeveless top paired with a white dhoti. The actor looked extremely good in his half-tied hair look while holding a bow and arrow.

On the other hand, Prabhas is portraying the character of Lord Ram. It is a Hindu Mythological film based on the epic Ramayana. The movie is directed by Om Raut and backed by T- Series Films and Retrophiles. The film also features Kriti Sanon as Janaki and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. The project is made on a budget of Rs 500 crores and is one the most expensive Indian Films ever made.

The film is scheduled to be theatrically released next year on January 12 in standard formats, 3D, and IMAX 3D.

