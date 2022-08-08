Delhi Crime 2 Trailer: Shefali Shah Is Back With Her Fierce Cop Avatar To Probe Murder Cases

The trailer of Netflix’s Delhi Crime season two is here! On Monday, the makers released the trailer of the much-loved series to raise excitement among all for the upcoming season. The trailer presents Shefali Shah as Delhi’s Deputy Commissioner of Police, Vartika Chaturvedi who is on her mission to nab criminals and murderers.

The trailer begins with Shefali Shah explaining how difficult it is to police the national capital. She then gets to know about a series of killings and reveals how some criminals are committing murders in the most brutal way. The trailer then presents the hindrances she and her team face as they take every possible measure to nab the killers. However, as the murders continue in the city, DCP Vartika introspects if there is something wrong with the way they are investigating. “What are we doing as a police force, that the crimes just don’t go down. We don’t have the luxury of thinking about it. There’s always another crime to solve," she can says in the trailer.

Sharing the trailer on her Instagram account, Shefali Shah wrote, “An ominous gang, a city in panic. Is DCP Vartika and her squad prepared for the chaos to come? The trailer for DELHI CRIME SEASON 2 IS HERE!"

Several fans took to the comment section and expressed excitement for the show. “My god This looks horrible and you look fabulous Can’t wait for 26th Madam sir," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “It’s totally different from season 1 and now I’m mad for season 2 . Especially DCP vartika."

The first season of Delhi Crime premiered in 2019 and revolved around the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case. It then became the first Indian web series to win an International Emmy Award.

Besides Shefali, Delhi Crime season 2 also stars Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Adil Hussain, Anurag Arora, Aakash Dahiya, Sidharth Bhardwaj, Gopal Dutt, Danish Husain and Yashaswini Dayama. The show will be available on the OTT platform from August 26 onwards.

