Delhi Crime Fame Shefali Shah: I Just Hope I'm Not Out of Work

Shefali Shah has been acing it lately with her back-to-back roles in Jalsa, Delhi Crime Season 2 and Darlings. And now the stellar actress is yet again all set to win over the audience with her character in Anubhuti Kashyap’s medical comedy drama Doctor G. Shefali Shah aspires to play memorable characters that leave an impact on the viewers. The actress prefers to be recognised as her characters rather than a prominent celeb playing those characters.

In an interview with ETimes, the Waqt actress shared, “It’s liberating to know that my choices have worked. As an actor, you don’t want an image. I don’t want to be seen as Shefali in a character. I would rather people recognise me as Vartika Chaturvedi, Rukhsana, Shamshunissa or Nandini Srivastava. That’s the point of being an actor. Besides, the image is often associated with a star, not an actor. Today, one can see that you are bagging some of the finest roles of your career and the way it’s heading, it seems like it will only get better hereon."

Shefali Shah has played some really powerful and well-written characters in recent times. Explaining about the factors that propelled her career in a certain trajectory, Shefali stated, “I think it was ‘Delhi Crime’ (‘DC’, 2019), where a director took the chance of putting me in the lead role. ‘DC’ became so huge that suddenly there were writers writing characters for me and directors saw me as the lead and parallel lead. So, that has been a turning point in my career. What has worked for me personally as an artiste is that, I get obsessed with what I am doing. I am ridiculously passionate, not just about work but about everything. That’s my personality trait, which might not always work in my favour, but that’s what keeps me going."

Adding to this, Shefali also reflected upon her biggest fears as she drew an interesting analogy between food and her career. She stated, “I just hope that I am not out of work. I want to have a busy year like I have had so far and do the kind of work I want to. I am the happiest on the set. I want to work… I love it. It’s not fear but I just hope it’s not a flavour of the month. I don’t want to be the flavour of the month or the year."

Releasing on October 14, Doctor G will also feature Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh and Sheeba Chadha in lead roles.

