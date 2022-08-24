Delhi Farmer Who Bought Flight Tickets For His Workers During Lockdown Dies By Suicide

The body of the man, who helped his stranded employees move back home from Delhi to Bihar during the 2020 Covid-19 lockdown, has been found hanging in a Delhi temple. Back in 2020, when Pappan Singh Gehlot spent Rs 68,000 to buy flight tickets for labourers, he was hailed as a national hero.

However, the 55-year-old man is now no more among us. Pappan Singh Gehlot’s body was discovered hanging from a fan in a pagoda outside Gehlot’s home in Alipore, Delhi, according to the Delhi Police. Police also discovered Gehlot’s suicide note from the scene in which he cited his illness as the cause for the extreme step he took.

The authorities are examining it as a suicide case at this point. Further inquiries are being conducted, according to the police who took Gehlot’s remains for a post-mortem.

The Delhi-based farmer then claimed that despite his best efforts, he was unable to get them back to their home state on a Shramik Special train. IANS reports that Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit also talked about his humanitarian work on a radio show.

A 3-month-old tweet of Gehlot, who was known to have a jovial personality, has resurfaced where he says, “One should never give up hope because miracles in life are nothing new."

People are unable to come to terms with the fact that someone who could talk about hope resorted to taking his own life. He will undoubtedly be missed and especially by the people he worked with and to who he was so kind.

