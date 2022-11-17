Delhi Murder Case: RGV Says Shraddha Walkar Should Haunt Aftab Poonawala, Chop Him into 70 Pieces

Director Ram Gopal Varma (RGV) has reacted to the gruesome murder of Shraddha Walkar in Delhi which has shaken the nation. Earlier this week, shocking reports emerged claiming Aftab Ameen Poonawala allegedly killed his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar in the national capital and chopped up her body into 35 pieces. While disturbing details from the alleged murder continue to surface, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma took to Twitter and said that he hopes she haunts him.

He tweeted that instead of everyone hoping she rests in peace, he prays that he returns as a spirit and chops him into several pieces. “Instead of resting in PEACE she should come back as a spirit and cut him into 70 PIECES," he tweeted.

“Brutal murders can’t be prevented just by fear of law ..But they can be definitely stopped if the victims spirits come back from the dead and kill their killers ..I request God to consider this and do the needful," he added.

RGV wasn’t the only celebrity to have reacted to the horrifying killing. Swara Bhasker also expressed her disbelief over the case. “NO WORDS for how horrifying, gruesome & tragic this case is. My heart goes out to this poor girl-awful betrayal by someone she loved & trusted. Hope police speedily conclude their investigation & hope this monster gets the harshest punishment he thoroughly deserves. #shradhha," she tweeted.

For the unversed, Aftab reportedly strangled his 26-year-old live-in partner on May 18 after a fight. He then chopped her body into 35 pieces with a saw and purchased a big-enough fridge to keep them. He left his house at 2am over the course of the next 18 days to discard the pieces across Delhi. Shraddha and Aftab worked at a call centre in Mumbai where they fell in love and moved in together. However, as her family was against their relationship, the couple eloped and fled to Delhi where they began living in Mehrauli.

On Thursday, sources in the police told News18 that Aftab Ameen Poonawala confessed to removing her intestines and other internal organs as they had begun decomposing. Police said Aftab took the step to avoid foul smell emanating from the house as that would have raised neighbours’ suspicion.

