Delnaaz Irani on Her Relationship with Beau DJ Percy: 'It Has Infused Confidence in Me That Was Missing'

Delnaaz Irani is most popularly known for her role of Sweetu Kapoor in Shah Rukh Khan starrer blockbuster Kal Ho Na Ho. However, the actress went on to feature in several television shows and movies like Ek Mahal Ho Sapno Ka, Yes Boss, Nach Baliye and Bigg Boss 6. After 14 years of marriage with her ex-husband Rajeev Paul, Delnaaz got separated in 2010. The actress, who is now engaged to her beau DJ Percy, feels more confident and comfortable around him.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Delnaaz shared after a tumultuous 12 years, she finally finds herself in a good space. She said, “It took me 12 years to come to terms with life. Being in a better frame of mind today, I can talk about the turmoil I went through much easier. I am in a good space."

Advertisement

She also added, “It has infused confidence in me that was missing before. Percy has given me a new lease of life, (smiles). Things can be so much in place if you are with the right person. Now, I am raring to go and give my best to my craft as well."

Recalling her experience in Bigg Boss 6 house where she encountered her ex-husband, Delnaaz revealed, “I got to know that my ex-husband, too, was part of the show. I was totally clueless about how to react or what to do. I did the show only for money, so I had to stay put. Today, if such a situation comes up again, you will surely see a stronger and more confident Delnaaz."

Advertisement

The actress also disclosed that even though it’s been a long time since she played Sweetu in Kal Ho Na Ho, she has come a long way by playing different kinds of characters that transcend the evergreen role from Nikhil Advani’s film. She stated, “It has been long but that character still afresh in people’s mind of late I have taken projects where I have gone much beyond that role. A lot is slated for this year as I wrapped my TV daily, a short film Will You Be My Girlfriend, film Justice for a Good Content and another comedy directed by Kashmera Shah."

Advertisement

Delnaaz was last featured in an Indian Television Drama series titled Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey which was a Hindi adaptation of a Bengali show Khorkuto.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here