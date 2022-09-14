Demi Lovato Says Current Tour Will Be Her Last: 'Cannot Get Out of Bed, Cannot Do This Anymore'

Pop star Demi Lovato needs no introduction. The singer-songwriter, who is currently on a tour titled Holy Fvck recently took to her Instagram stories to announce that the current tour would be her last one. While a quick glance at Demi’s profile will show that the stories have now been deleted, the singer had shared how she is ‘sick and cannot get out of bed’.

“I’m so f***ing sick I can’t get out of bed. I can’t do this anymore. This next tour will be my last. I love and thank you guys," she wrote. While it may appear that Demi was talking about the “next tour", many premier music media outlets like Billboard have assumed that the singer is talking about the tour she is currently on i.e ‘Holy Fvck’.

Demi, who’s been open about her struggles with an eating disorder and substance abuse, posted another set of stories in which she wrote, “Gonna power thru it for you guys [sick emoji] [black heart emoji] I’ll need help singing so sing loud for me bb’s!!" She also posted a backstage selfie and revealed that she doesn’t have much of a voice–pointing toward the fact that live singing takes a physical toll as well.

Soon after the singer shared her thoughts on Instagram stories, fans took to Twitter to express concern. While fans mentioned that it’s a ‘heartbreaking’ announcement, they also urged Demi to take care of her health.

The X Factor USA judge’s current tour began almost a month ago in Des Moines, and the concert venues and dates spanned all across the USA. The tour is in support of her 8th studio album. However, it remains unclear what her cryptic Instagram stories would mean for the rest of her current tour dates. Meanwhile, Demi Lovato recently performed at the Santiago, Chile venue as well.

