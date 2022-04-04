Denzel Washington Shares His Thoughts On Will Smith Slapgate at Oscars 2022

Veteran Hollywood actor Denzel Washington shared his thoughts on Will Smith and Chris Rock’s slap gate controversy that unfolded at the 94th Academy Awards. The 67-year-old actor was attending author and Bishop T.D. Jakes’ leadership summit on Saturday morning when he shared his opinion on actor Will slapping the comedian at the Oscars. Washington was attending the event where he discussed his career and faith when Jakes asked him about what happened between Smith and Rock.

According to Variety, the actor and producer said, “Well, there’s a saying, ‘When the devil ignores you, then you know you’re doing something wrong.’ The devil goes, ‘Oh no, leave him alone, he’s my favorite.’" The actor added, “Conversely, when the devil comes at you, maybe it’s because he’s trying to do something right. And for whatever reason the devil got a hold of that circumstance that night."

Elaborating on what transpired at the award show last week, Washington said, “Fortunately there were people there. Not just me, but others. Tyler Perry came immediately right over there with me. Said some prayers. I don’t want to say what we talked about, but for the grace of God go any of us. Who are we to condemn? I don’t know all the ins and outs of the situation, but I know the only solution was prayer, the way I see it."

Soon after Smith slapped Rock over a joke about the actor’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head, Washington had advised the Academy Award-winning actor. During his acceptance speech, Smith thanked Washington and said that the veteran actor had told him, “At your highest moment, be careful, that’s when the devil comes for you."

Smith had even issued a public apology to Rock via Instagram last week. Smith accepted that he was “out of line" and “embarrassed" for his actions. On Friday, Smith also resigned from The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences.

The Academy has also launched an investigation into the assault. Meanwhile, Smith continues to suffer the consequences of his actions, as a report by The Hollywood Reporter pointed out that Netflix has put the production of Smith’s action-thriller, Fast and Loose on the back burner.

