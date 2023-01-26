Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is wreaking havoc at the box office across the nation! SRK’s charismatic persona has charmed his die-hard fans to throng cinema halls, and chant his name at the theatres. The craze is evident everywhere, and the occasion of Republic Day, today, has added fuel to the fire. The national holiday on Republic Day has given SRK fans another chance to turn up to the theatres to witness the magic of King Khan. And to make the day noteworthy, Shah Rukh Khan has sent a special message to his fans.

Taking to Twitter, the Dilwale Dilhania Le Jayenge actor wrote, “Desh ke liye kya kar sakte ho…Happy Republic Day to everyone. May we cherish all that our Constitution has given us & take our country to greater heights. Jai Hind."

Take a look at the tweet here:

Soon after SRK tweeted, scores of his fans thronged the comments section to wish him on Republic Day. One of the fans wrote, " We love youuuuuuuuu!!! You are the glue that makes us unite! Proud Indians! @iamsrk Thank you for being born! Happy Republic Day! #Pathaan is perfection!" another added, “Congrats king 👑 #Pathaan #Pathaan100crWorldwide Happy #RepublicDay." A third fan commented, " A very #HappyRepublicDay to you 🇮🇳 Congratulations on #Pathaan’s success. He made an indelible first impression. He’s everything I imagined & much more👏🏻."

Early estimate suggests that ‘Pathaan’ has rake in USD 4.5 million on Wednesday. According to boxofficeindia, the worldwide opening day figure is over 100 crore nett and ‘Pathaan’ also marks the first ever century across the world with worldwide gross collection of Rs100-110 crore. The collection in North America will reportedly cross the $1.5 million mark soon. In the Gulf market is expected to contribute over USD 1 million to the film’s total, and ‘Pathaan’ is likely emerge as the highest grossing Hindi film in Gulf post the pandemic in just two days of its release.

Shah Rukh Khan has established his supremacy with this massive release. The film has already broken the opening day collection record of Hrithik Roshan’s ‘War’ (Rs 50 crore) and Yash’s ‘KGF: 2’ Hindi (Rs 52 crore). At the end of its first weekend, ‘Pathaan’ is expected to earn a record-breaking figure.

Pathaan is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it. Apart from them, Salman Khan also has a cameo appearance in the film. Pathaan is also the latest addition to Yash Raj Films’ spy universe. The other films in this genre are Tiger Zinda Hai and War.

