'Desired to Film This After I Read it': Mani Ratnam on 'Dream Project' Ponniyin Selvan

Filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s most-awaited magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan has hit the theatres. A day before the release, the maverick filmmaker, in an exclusive interview with News 18 TV spoke about the background music and songs of his star-studded film.

All 6 songs featured in this film are unique in their way. In a chat with Karthikai Selvan, editor of News 18 Tamil Nadu Television, he said, “There are not enough details about what music was like in the 10th century. There is no information anywhere on the music required for the 10th century. We think that whatever music is there in the historical films released in the 1940s and 50s is the music of the Chola period."

“There should be music that is appropriate to the period. Beyond that, the music should be suitable for the storyline. That’s why Rahman said that he can go to Bali and get some information. Since the Cholas went there, we expected to get some information about music. We watched a song called Monkey Chants. 100-150 people sat down and did vocal percussion. From that, we got the start of the music. From there we travelled," he added.

To research the music of the Chola period, the director read the poems of lyricist Ilango and spoke to Jayamohan regarding this.

“Jayamohan is a Tamil scholar. I knew it when I did the first song with him. He is talented in Tamil knowledge and rhetoric," Mani Ratnam said.

Expressing his happiness for the project, the director said, “Ponniyin Selvan is my dream project. I have desired to film this ever since I studied. Very happy to shoot today."

“A film made on such a huge budget should be a commercial and critical success. A critical success is a success for the creator. Looking forward to that too. I am satisfied with all the characters and actors I have chosen."

“We started this film to reach those who have read the novel as well as those who have not. This is a story. We have tried to tell it as a film," the director signed off.

