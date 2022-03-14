Despite Akshay Kumar's Tweet, Kangana Ranaut Complains 'No One' in Bollywood Lauds The Kashmir Files

Kangana Ranaut has taken another potshot at Bollywood. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kangana said that ‘no one from the industry applauds or appreciates’ that Kashmir Files is the first successful and profitable Hindi film in the theatres following the pandemic. The statement came a day after Akshay Kumar hailed Anupam Kher and the team of The Kashmir Files for bringing back the audiences to the theatres in large numbers.

“The Kashmir Files is the first successful and profitable Hindi film in theatres post pandemic…. I am telling you all this because movie mafia, their chatikaar and their bikau media won’t tell you … no one from the industry applaud or appreciate it so I am doing my bit (sic)," Kangana Ranaut wrote on her Instagram Stories.

Advertisement

On Sunday, Akshay had taken to Twitter and reached out to Anupam Kher with a message. “Hearing absolutely incredible things about your performance in #TheKashmirFiles @AnupamPKher Amazing to see the audience back to the cinemas in large numbers. Hope to watch the film soon. Jai Ambe," Akshay had tweeted. Paresh Rawal also praised Anupam.

Advertisement

The Kashmir Files has been doing phenomenal work at the box office since its release. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed that the film witnessed a massive growth in box office collection on Sunday. “#TheKashmirFiles shows PHENOMENAL GROWTH… Grows 325.35% on Day 3 [vis-à-vis Day 1], NEW RECORD… Metros + mass belt, multiplexes + single screens, the *opening weekend biz* is TERRIFIC across the board… Fri 3.55 cr, Sat 8.50 cr, Sun 15.10 cr. Total: ₹ 27.15 cr. #India biz," he tweeted.

Advertisement

Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, The Kashmir Files is a true story based on video interviews of the first generation victims of The Kashmir Genocide of the Kashmiri Pandit Community. It’s a heart-wrenching narrative of the pain, suffering, struggle and trauma of Kashmiri pandits and questions eye-opening facts about democracy, religion, politics and humanity. The movie stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.