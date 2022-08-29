Despite Fractured Leg Shilpa Shetty Steps Out To Welcome Ganesh Idol, Raj Kundra Keeps Tradition Going

It’s almost time for Ganesh Chaturthi and like every year, this year too Bappa arrives at Shilpa Shetty’s home. Every year, Shilpa sets out to bring home the Ganesh idol personally and ensures that the celebrations are done well. However, this year, her husband Raj Kundra was seen filling in for her at the Ganesh pandal for she was still sporting a cast owing to her fracture.

The paparazzi spotted Raj, sporting his trademark eccentric mask, at the pandal and carrying out the Shetty-Kundra household’s Ganesh idol. However, once the idol reached the couple’s residence, the cameramen spotted Shilpa stepping out and welcoming Bappa home. She was seen standing with the support of a walker.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who is preparing hard to nail the high-octane action scenes in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming web series ‘Indian Police Force,’ injured her leg earlier this month. Sharing a picture of her injury on Instagram, Shilpa wrote, “They said, Roll camera action - “break a leg!" I took it literally. Out of action for 6 weeks, but I’ll be back soon stronger and better. Till then, dua mein yaad rakhiyega. Prayers always work With gratitude, Shilpa Shetty Kundra."

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty made her comeback to Bollywood almost after a 13-year-long hiatus with Hungama 2 last year. Post this, she starred alongside Shirley Setia and Abhimanyu Dassani in Nikamma. Shilpa Shetty continues to make headlines for judging several reality TV shows including Super Dancer, India’s Got Talent, and more. Her videos from the sets would often make headlines.

She is currently gearing up to feature alongside Sidharth Malhotra in Rohit Shetty-directed web series Indian Police Force. The upcoming web show will feature 8 episodes and will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. Rohit had confirmed Shilpa’s addition via a post on Instagram earlier this year.

