Dev Anand 99th Birth Anniversary: Remarkable Performances and Memorable Songs of the Legend

Romantic. Cheeky. Evergreen. Silver Screen Star. Dev Anand was one of Bollywood’s most enduring legends. Born on September 26, 1923, Dev Anand acted in more than 110 films in his career which spanned roughly 50 years. The icon of Indian cinema has given us one too many remarkable performances. On his 99th birth anniversary, let’s take a look at some of them:

Jewel Thief (1967)

The movie revolves around a police commissioner’s son who is under suspicion of being a jewel thief. Ashok Kumar and Dev Anand play the main characters. The film achieved commercial success and is considered one of Dev Anand’s most significant works. Guide (1965)

An ex-tour guide who is mistaken to be a sage by villagers finds spiritual wisdom by looking at his past and lost love. Starring Dev Anand and Waheeda Rehman, Guide was written and directed by Vijay Anand. The movie is based on RK Narayan’s 1958 book “The Guide". Johny Mera Naam (1970)

This 1970-film Johny Mera Naam, helmed by Vijay Anand, stars Dev Anand and Hema Malini in the lead. Johny Mera Naam has all elements required in a crime action thriller. Des Pardes (1978)

Fan of murder and mystery? Des Pardes is must watch. Written and directed by Dev Anand, the film was a commercial success. In addition, the actor received accolades for putting up a remarkable performance.

Not only is Dev Anand known for his acting chops, but the films he acted has also given us some of the most iconic songs of all time. Let’s take a glimpse:

Yeh Dil Na Hota Bechara (Jewel Thief)

Written by Majrooh Sultanpuri and sung by Kishore Kumar, Yeh Dil Na Hota Bechara is one of the most iconic songs of Dev Anand’s career. The actor had a unique style of moving and using the whole setup given to him. The song is about a man who is in search of love. Gaata Rahe Mera DIl (Guide)

Once again, in the soulful voice of Kishore Kumar, Gaata Rahe Mera Dil is a song that, even today, is hummed in orchestras and family get-togethers. The song is a celebration of love and Dev Anand is seen romancing Waheeda Rehman. Khoya Khoya Chaand Khula Aasman (Kala Bazar)

Musician SD Burman and singer Mohammad Rafi collaborated to bestow the audience with this outstanding melody.

